Darshan Angry With Telugu Film Industry: Find Out Why

Sandalwood actor Darshan has expressed his unhappiness about the treatment in the Telugu film industry. The actor is likely to lodge a complaint at the film chamber of commerce about the double standards prevailing in the Telugu film industry.

In Karnataka, no conditions or rules are imposed for the release of movies in other languages including Telugu. But when Kannada movies are released in Telugu states they are imposing some unwritten rules. Hence Darshan seems to be unhappy with this state of affairs.

It is being said that whenever a Telugu movie gets released, the industry is forbidding the release of Kannada movies during the time. This happens even when small budget Telugu movies are released. Even Telugu dubbed version movies are also prevented from hitting the big screens.

We hear Sandalwood challenging star Darshan is planning to lodge a complaint with the film chamber of commerce in this regard. Some objections regarding step motherly treatment of Telugu industry towards Kannada movies will be brought to the notice of the office bearers of Film Chamber of Commerce.

Kannada and Telugu versions of Darshan starrer movie "Roberrt," will be released on March 11. But on the same day, 3 Telugu movies are getting released. Hence they have prevented the release of 'Roberrt' due to this reason. When the media asked Producer Umapathi about this development, he is believed to have said "We will know about this tomorrow. Things may change overnight or they may not change. Everything will be revealed to the media tomorrow."

There was a rule in Karnataka that the movies of other languages should be released only after a few weeks of its release in the respective states. But this practice was stopped. No restrictions or rules of any kind are followed for the release of movies of other languages in Karnataka.