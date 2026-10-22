Dasara 2026 brings box-office cheer for Tollywood

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In Short
It was not the first time, however, Vijay Deverakonda’sRanabaali has done better than expected on the first Sunday of the holiday season.
Telugu cinema had a pleasant Dasara 2026 as Jailer 2, Ranabaali and Garividi Lakshmi had a decent opening during the festival season. Even though the movies were completely different in terms of genre and target audiences, all of them seem to have performed in the same way. It was Rajinikanth’s film Jailer 2 that had a massive success during the holiday season. Rajinikanth’s movies are always in demand, but the dubbed Telugu version of Jailer 2 seems to be exceptionally popular for some reason. The film has a considerable audience due to the superstar’s vast following, and the holiday season complemented the attraction, making the film one of the highest-grossing.
It was not the first time, however, Vijay Deverakonda’sRanabaali has done better than expected on the first Sunday of the holiday season. Even though the film got mixed reviews, it still has a decent audience that keeps it on the charts in the middle of the festive season. It will be essential to see how Ranabaali performs on weekdays after the holiday season since it will demonstrate the film’s true value. The most surprising success of Dasara 2026 appears to be Garividi Lakshmi. Since it did not have any star power, the film’s steady increase in ticket sales comes as a pleasant surprise. Word of mouth about Garividi Lakshmi has apparently been growing throughout the holiday season. All three films have shown box-office results comparable to those of first Sunday shows. It will be interesting to see how the money earned compares to the number of viewers throughout the entire length of the holiday season. It seems unlikely that anything would surpass Jailer 2 in terms of Rajinikanth’s starrer. However, Ranabaali did well on weekdays when combined with the holiday season. Overall, Garividi Lakshmi is proving to be a pleasant surprise in terms of box-office performance. On the other hand, the true trial awaits these films when the holiday season comes to an end. Since the week will no longer have extended weekends, the number of viewers will play an essential role in films’ further fortunes.
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