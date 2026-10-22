Collector, SP hold strategy meet on civic poll security deployment

Anantapur: District Collector and District Election Officer O Anand, along with SP P Jagadeesh, held a review meeting at the Anantapur Collectorate on Wednesday to assign inter-departmental staff for local body election duties.

As external central forces will not be deployed, uniformed personnel from Forest, Fire, Excise, Prisons, and Transport departments will assist local police in securing polling booths.

Collector Anand instructed departments to operate with skeleton staff on election day to maintain essential operations while directing officials to submit detailed staff lists to the SP for duty allocation.