Dasara Box Office Collection: Nani-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally Within 6 Days

The Nani-starrer Dasara is aiming to achieve a milestone of Rs 70 crore in India as it continues to perform well at the box office. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally and has received positive responses from both critics and audiences.

Despite a slight decline in collections over the past two days, trade reports predict that the movie will pick up again over the weekend. Released in five languages on March 30, Dasara has been enjoying an exceptional run at the box office and has collected a total of Rs 100 crore globally within just six days. Actor Nani is thrilled with the audience response to his role in the film.