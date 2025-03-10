Dasara Director Srikanth Odelalaunches own banner, announces new film ‘Gulabi’

Director Srikanth Odela, who made a sensational debut with the blockbuster Dasara, is now venturing into film production with his own banner, Sammakka Sarakka Creations. The talented filmmaker, currently directing Natural Star Nani in The Paradise, is also set to collaborate with Megastar Chiranjeevi for his third directorial. Expanding his creative horizon, Srikanth has now stepped into production by introducing debutant director Chetan Bandi with the film Al Amina ZariyaRuksana’sGulabi.

In partnership with Anurag Reddy and Sharath Chandra of Chai Bisket Films, known for their exceptional taste in storytelling, Srikanth will also provide the story for the film. The team recently unveiled the film’s title and striking poster, which features a young woman in a black saree walking along the border with scattered red roses, hinting at an intense and captivating narrative.

Al Amina ZariyaRuksana’sGulabi is based on true incidents from 2009 in the coal town of Godavarikhani. It narrates a hard-hitting love story revolving around a girl deeply in love with a boy, exploring profound emotions against a rugged backdrop. The unique title and powerful concept have already sparked curiosity among audiences.

The pre-production work is currently underway, and the makers are gearing up to commence regular shooting soon. The production house is expected to announce the cast and technical crew shortly, promising a compelling cinematic experience.




























