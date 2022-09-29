Dasara: Nani Is Ready To Unveil The Massiest Song Of The Year 'Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan' On The Occasion Of Dussehra…

Tollywood's ace actor Nani always picks unique plots and tries his best to entertain the audience with his complete new appeals. Be it his Ante Sundaraniki, Devdas or Gentleman movie, all are different and belong to the comedy, thriller and love genres. Now, once again he is all set to experiment and this time, he picked a raw and rugged avatar for his upcoming movie 'Dasara'. As the auspicious Devi Navtari days are going on, Nani announced that the first song, "Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan…" will be unveiled on the occasion of Dussehra festival on 5th October, 2022…



Nani made this announcement with a new promo through his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing this promo, he also wrote, "It's time #DhoomDhaamDhosthaan this #Dasara @keerthysureshofficial @dheekshithshettyofficial @srikanthodela__ @musicsanthosh #KasarlaShyam #PremRakshith @sathyansooryan.isc @navinnooli @kollaavinash @SLVCinemasOffl".

Going with the promo, Nani is seen drinking and sitting on a basement… The backdrop of the late star actress Silk Smitha and a few men who are playing the drums raised the expectations. Even Nani also promised to release the massiest song of the season!

Dasara movie is being directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. It has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.

On the occasion of the Dussehra festival last year, Nani shared a small glimpse of his Dasara movie and announced the news to all his fans. Being his 29th movie, it is a complete different one and the glimpse also showcased him in a complete rugged avatar. He is also producing Adivi Sesh's Hit 2 and Meet Cute movies.