Dasara Success Celebrations Locked its Date & Venue

The Telugu film Dasara, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, has become a blockbuster hit at the box office and the entire team is ecstatic about its success. To celebrate the film's triumph, the makers have announced that a success party will be held on April 5, 2023, at SRR Government Arts & Science College in Karimnagar. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 PM and will be attended by the entire cast and crew.

In addition to Nani and Keerthy Suresh, Dasara also features Deekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, Purnaa, Zarina Wahab, and others in important roles. The film is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLB Cinemas, with music composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

