Dasara USA Bookings Open Now

Dasara, starring Nani, is set to be his biggest release in the USA to date, with over 600 locations showing the Telugu version of the film. Media sources report that an additional 200 screens will be added for showings in other languages. This unprecedented release has generated immense excitement even before the trailer was released. The trailer is set to drop this afternoon.

Today, ticket bookings for the USA premieres on March 29 have opened, and the response has been overwhelming, with many premieres filling up quickly. The film will be distributed in the USA by Prathyangira Cinemas.

Nani is thrilled by the response to his film and is confident that the craze and anticipation will only increase after the trailer's release. Dasara will be released in multiple languages on March 30 in India. The natural star is poised to achieve his biggest opening yet with this film.