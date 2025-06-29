Date locked for Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ trailer launch

The long-awaited trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious historical action spectacles, is set to release on July 3, 2025. The film stars Power Star Pawan Kalyan in a never-before-seen role as the fearless and defiant Veera Mallu, a legendary outlaw who dares to rise against the might of the Mughal Empire.

Directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna, with creative contributions from filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the magnum opus promises to be a rich blend of historical grandeur and high-octane drama. The project has been in the works for a long time, with the team reportedly sparing no effort in ensuring an immersive cinematic experience. Post-production is currently underway at full throttle, with each frame being fine-tuned for visual excellence.

Music by Academy Award-winning composer M.M. Keeravani has already struck a chord, with all four released songs receiving immense appreciation from fans and music lovers.

The film also boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and others, adding depth and intrigue to the historical narrative. The visual brilliance is handled by cinematographers Gnana Shekar V.S. and Manoj Paramahamsa, while K.L. Praveen helms the editing.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is presented by A.M. Rathnam and produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Production. With grand visuals, a compelling storyline, and Pawan Kalyan in a powerful role, the film is expected to set a new benchmark in Indian historical cinema.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on July 24, 2025.







