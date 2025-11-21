De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 7: Big Jump Coming?
De De Pyaar De 2 earns ₹3.50 crore on Day 7 and takes its India net total to ₹51.25 crore. Check the full 7-day box office breakdown, occupancy, and latest updates.
De De Pyaar De 2 earned ₹3.50 crore on Day 7.
The film has made ₹51.25 crore net in India in its first week.
7-Day Collection
India Net: ₹51.25 Cr
India Gross: ₹61.00 Cr
Worldwide: ₹78.00 Cr
Overseas: ₹17.00 Cr
Day-Wise Earnings
Day 1: ₹8.75 Cr
Day 2: ₹12.25 Cr
Day 3: ₹13.75 Cr
Day 4: ₹4.25 Cr
Day 5: ₹5.25 Cr
Day 6: ₹3.50 Cr
Day 7: ₹3.50 Cr
Day 7 Occupancy
The film recorded 8.67% overall occupancy on Day 7.
Morning: 5.65%
Afternoon: 8.08%
Evening: 9.02%
Night: 11.91%
Big cities like Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, and Chennai saw better crowd numbers during evening and night shows.
With inputs from Sacnilk.