De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 7: Big Jump Coming?

De De Pyaar De 2 earned ₹3.50 crore on Day 7.

The film has made ₹51.25 crore net in India in its first week.

7-Day Collection

India Net: ₹51.25 Cr

India Gross: ₹61.00 Cr

Worldwide: ₹78.00 Cr

Overseas: ₹17.00 Cr

Day-Wise Earnings

Day 1: ₹8.75 Cr

Day 2: ₹12.25 Cr

Day 3: ₹13.75 Cr

Day 4: ₹4.25 Cr

Day 5: ₹5.25 Cr

Day 6: ₹3.50 Cr

Day 7: ₹3.50 Cr

Day 7 Occupancy

The film recorded 8.67% overall occupancy on Day 7.

Morning: 5.65%

Afternoon: 8.08%

Evening: 9.02%

Night: 11.91%

Big cities like Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, and Chennai saw better crowd numbers during evening and night shows.

With inputs from Sacnilk.