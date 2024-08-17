‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ shatters box office records, surpasses $1 Billion mark

The recently released superhero blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine is taking the global box office by storm, amassing a staggering $1.086 billion worldwide just 23 days after its release. In India, the film has garnered $10.5 million in 19 days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Debuting in theaters on July 26, the film had a remarkable opening weekend, raking in $211 million domestically—earning it the title of the sixth-biggest opening weekend of all time. Since then, Deadpool & Wolverine has continued its strong performance, accumulating $516 million in North America and $568 million internationally.

The film's success has already eclipsed the entire theatrical runs of its predecessors, Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), which earned $783 million and $786 million respectively. It now stands as the second blockbuster of 2024, trailing only Disney’s Inside Out 2 with $1.558 billion, and is also the second R-rated movie ever to join the prestigious billion-dollar club.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige expressed his excitement, stating, "It’s fantastic to see that audiences are loving this movie as much as we all loved making it. All those conversations were worth it." Feige humorously referenced a line from the movie where Deadpool jokes about the studio's restrictions, though he clarified that such limitations were not actually enforced.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their iconic roles as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively. The film is significant as it marks the integration of characters previously licensed to 20th Century Fox into Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), making it the first R-rated film within the MCU. The movie's success is further fueled by the return of fan-favorite characters from the Fox-era, including Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Chris Evans as Human Torch, and Wesley Snipes as Blade, all of whom join Deadpool and Wolverine on a thrilling timeline-saving adventure.