‘Dear Uma’ dedicates film’s success to all women

The recently released film Dear Uma, produced under the Suma Chitra Arts banner, has struck a chord with audiences since its release on April 18. Written, produced, and headlined by Sumaya Reddy, the film has received a positive response both critically and commercially, prompting the makers to hold a success meet on Saturday to express their gratitude.

Sumaya Reddy, the driving force behind the film, shared her joy, stating, “The media’s support for Dear Uma has been phenomenal. In times when many films struggle to release, ours successfully made it to theatres, and that’s already a big achievement. This film is our tribute to women, and I dedicate this success to every woman out there.”

She further credited her mother, younger brother, and her entire team for backing her throughout the journey. She added, “Dear Uma discusses life’s beginnings and endings in hospitals. It’s a meaningful subject, and I hope the film reaches more hearts.”

Director Sai Rajesh Mahadev acknowledged the current challenges in drawing audiences to theatres, saying, “Today, it’s difficult to get audiences to the big screen, but with the help of media and strong word-of-mouth, we’ve managed to do that. I’m thankful to all the reviewers and well-wishers.”

Veteran actor Rajeev Kanakala also praised Sumaya’s dedication. “She worked hard and made no compromises in production. The cinematography by Raj Thota and Radhan’s music have been widely appreciated. I hope the film continues its successful run.”