Debinna Bonnerjee croons 'Khamoshiyan' as hubby Gurmeet turns 40

Mumbai: Actress Debinna Bonnerjee celebrated her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary's 40th birthday by serenading him with a soulful rendition of 'Khamoshiyan'. She also described him as her entire world.

As the ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ actor turned 40 on Thursday, his wife Debinna showered him with love by singing the title track from Gurmeet’s 2015 romantic thriller horror movie ‘Khamoshiyan’.

The film starred Gurmeet as Jaidev, while Debinna portrayed the role of Simran, Kabir’s (played by Ali Fazal) ex-girlfriend.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Debinna shared a video wherein she can be seen singing into a mic. She is wearing a black sleeveless dress.

The snippet shows someone playing a guitar, while Debinna is crooning ‘Khamoshiyan’ as Gurmeet singing along with her. The birthday boy is wearing a white shirt, and blue denim pants.

She captioned it: "Happy birthday youuu. My whole world... I love you...I love us..."

The other video shows Gurmeet blowing the candles on five cakes-- three cakes were of chocolate flavour, there was a fruit cake, along with a black forest cake.

It shows Debinna closing her eyes and praying for Gurmeet. The video is captioned: "While you are out and about...You know I'm wishing the best of best for you...Shine Shine Shine bright my love."

Gurmeet also took to his Instagram account and shared some pictures from his birthday celebration.

He captioned it: "Appreciating all the love and wishes.. Celebrating life with gratitude."

Gurmeet and Debinna tied the knot in February 2011. The couple have two daughters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gurmeet was last seen in the music video 'Tere Mere'.