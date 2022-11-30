December Calendar: Check Out The List Of Movies And Shows That Are Ready To Hit The Theatres And OTT Platforms…

The coming month December is definitely going to be a special month as it is the end of the year 2022. It holds the party season tag as Christmas and New Year's eve will bring a happy and joyous aura. Even the theatres and OTT platforms are also ready to bring a few most-awaited big movies like Freddy, HIT 2, Blurr, etc.



So, check out the list of both theatre and OTT releases of December…

Tollywood movies

1. HIT 2

Release Date: 2nd December, 2022

Star Cast: Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tanikella Bharani and Posani Krishna Murali

Genre: Cop drama

Director: Sailesh Kolenu

Going with the trailer, it first showcases KD stating to the media that criminals are dumb and it takes just a few minutes to solve the case. But his dialogue is proved wrong when they start chasing down Sanjana's murderer. He then meets Sanjana's father who emotionally breaks down and he also investigates her roommate and picks some clues. Finally, he also questions Sanjana's boss but there is some link missing in joining the dots. But when the forensic department drops the clues, Sesh is just shocked as they reveal that she is not molested and the clue to find the culprit is that he has a double tooth. But the twist in the tale is revealed when the clues team say that the body that they found has only Sanjana's head and all the other parts belong to some other girls. So, it is revealed that the murderer is a serial killer. But KD aka Sesh experiences some weird sequences while investigating the case and he will also be not getting any support from his higher official Rao Ramesh. So, we need to wait and watch to know how will KD chase down the mystery and catch the culprit!

2. Panchatantram

Release Date: 9th December

Star Cast: Samuthirakani, Divyavani, Colours Swathi, Shivatmika Rajasekhar, Divya Sripada, Naresh Agastya, Rahul Vijay, Adarsh Balakrishna, Uttej and Vikas Muppala

Genre: Family entertainer

Director: Raj K Nalli

Going with the trailer, Brahmanandam starts off with narrating the story and states that it deals with 5 senses. It begins with Colours Swathi giving some message saying that "Come back to another adventure Leah and friends. Then Divya Sripada is seen marrying her lover and turns pregnant. Although they are poor, they live happily with all love. Then Samuthirakhani is seen sensing some smell and asks her wife if she is also experiencing the same. Even Shivatmika Rajsekhar and Uttej stories are also interesting. So, we need to wait and watch how they will meet and what the connection between them is. On the whole, the trailer is interesting being filled with emotions.

3. 18 Pages

Release Date: 23rd December, 2022

Star Cast: Anupama Parameswaran and Nikhil Siddhartha

Genre: Romantic comedy

Director: Palnati Surya Pratap

Bollywood movies

1. Freddy

Release Date: 2nd December, 2022

Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Jeniffer Piccinato and Tripti Agarwal

Genre: Romantic thriller

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Kartik Aaryan will be seen as a dentist in this movie and Alaya F is the lead actress. But the twist in the tale is Freddy will kill some people with his psychotic behaviour!

2. An Action Hero

Release Date: 2nd December, 2022

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Mirabel Stuart and Rachit Jadoun

Director: Anirudh Iyer

Genre: Action Entertainer

Going with the earlier released trailer, it first introduces Ayushmann as a successful action hero and focuses on his reel life. But the twist in the tale is, in his real life, he kills some people and makes it a challenge to the police offices. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind his murder motive.

3. Blurr

Release Date: 9th December, 2022

Release Platform: Zee 5

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah

Director: Ajay Bahl

Genre: Mystery thriller

Going with the trailer, Taapsee Pannu aka Gayatri enters the house and calls out her twin sister Gautami. But suddenly she goes missing and it is also told that she is blind. So, Gayatri goes in search of her and determined to chase the mystery. But even Gayatri also suffers from eye issues. As slowly her vision goes blurred and finally turns blind. Even though she is all determined to chase the mystery behind her sister's missing case. So, we all need to wait and watch to know what is the reason behind Gautami's missing.

4. Salaam Venky

Release Date: 9th December, 2022

Star Cast: Kajol, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra

Director: Revathy

Genre: Family entertainer

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Sujata aka Kajol abd Venky aka Vishal being mother and son engaging in a fun banter. Venky health condition turns critical as he slowly loses his control on the body being diagnosed with some disease! But his mother fulfils his every wish and takes him everywhere to spend a quality time with him. But his last wish makes her emotional and she denies to fulfil it. In the end, it is shown that Prakash Raj as an advocate and even Kajol also fights for his son in the court. Rahul Bose is also seen in a prominent character in this movie.

5. Cirkus

Release Date: 23rd December, 2022

Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murali Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Brijendra Kala and Anil Charanjeett

Director: Rohit Shetty

Genre: Period comedy drama and remake of 1982 movie Angoor

The tease just showcased that the movie belongs to 1960s era…

Next we will check out the new releases of popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix…

Amazon Prime Video:

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 1, 2022:

• Breaking News S2 (2022)

• NYPD Blue S1-S12 (1994)

• 2 Days In New York (2012)

• Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

• All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

• Basic Instinct (1992)

• Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

• Capote (2005)

• Case 39 (2010)

• Cloverfield (2008)

• Dead Again (2001)

• Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

• Eat Pray Love (2010)

• Eight Men Out (1988)

• Elizabethtown (2005)

• Escape from L.A. (1996)

• Head of State (2003)

• Heist (2015)

• Hotel Transylvania (2012)

• I Wish (2011)

• Igby Goes Down (2002)

• Kingpin (1996)

• Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

• Letters To Juliet (2010)

• Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

• Muppets From Space (1999)

• Never Back Down (2008)

• Nine Lives (2016)

• Ordinary People (1980)

• Paper Moon (1973)

• Paranormal Activity (2009)

• Pet Sematary (1989)

• Push (2009)

• Saturday Night Fever (1977)

• Superbad (2007)

• The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

• The Cave (2005)

• The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

• The Doors (1991)

• The Honeymooners (2005)

• The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

• The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

• The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

• The Proposal (2009)

• The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

• The Quiet Man (1952)

• The Ring (2002)

• The Smurfs (2011)

• The Smurfs 2 (2013)

• The Vow (2012)

• Thelma & Louise (1991)

• Thief (1981)

• To Catch A Thief (1955)

• Tower Heist (2011)

• True Grit (1969)

• Walking Tall (2004)

• Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

• Zoolander (2001)

• Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 2, 2022:

• Riches Season 1(2022)

• Three Pines Season 1 (2022)

• Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 3, 2022:

A Unicorn For Christmas (2022)

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 5, 2022:

• Celeste And Jesse Forever (2012)

• Firestarter

• Father Stu

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 6, 2022:

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 8, 2022:

• The Bad Guy (2022)

• La La Land (2016)

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 9, 2022:

• Hawa (2022)

• Something from Tiffany's (2022)

• The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022)

• Operation Mincemeat

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 10, 2022:

The Shack (2017)

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 13, 2022:

• Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022)

• The Black Phone (2022)

• Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 16, 2022:

• LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico Season 5 (2022)

• About Fate (2022)

• Nanny (2022)

• Unexpectedly Expecting (2021)

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 20, 2022:

• When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 21, 2022:

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 (2022)

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 29, 2022:

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 30, 2022:

• Chuck Season 1 to Season 5 (2008)

• Justice League Action Season 1 (2018)

• Teen Titans Season 1 to Season 5 (2003)

• The Mysteries of Laura Season 1 and Season 2 (2015)

• Trial & Error Season 1 and Season 2 (2017)

• Wildcat (2022)

• Island Season 1

What's to Watch on Amazon Prime Videos on December 31, 2022:

Lee Kernaghan: Boy from the Bush

Disney+ Hotstar

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2, 2022:

• Akashinga: The Brave Ones

• Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 15 (New Episode)

• Darby And the Dead

• Diary of a Wimpy Kid - Roderick Rules: Disney+ Originals Film Premiere

• Heroes of the Mediterranean

• Our Only Chance

• Patagonia Wings

• Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays - Disney+ Originals

• The Great North Season 3 (New Episodes)

• The Territory

• The Simpsons Season 34 (New Episodes)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 7, 2022:

• 911 – Season 6 (New Episode)

• Alice's Wonderland Bakery Season 1 (5 Episodes)

• American Horror Story – NYC (New Episode)

• Amsterdam

• Animal Fight Night Season 1 to Season 6

• Beyond Magic with DMC Season 1

• Botswana Season 1

• Connect

• Family Guy – Season 21 (New Episode)

• Gigantosaurus Season 3 (8 Episodes)

• Grey's Anatomy – Season 19 (New Episode)

• NCIS Hawaii – Season 1 (New Episode)

• Raven's Home Season 5 (2 Episodes)

• Station 19 – Season 6 (New Episode)

• Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! – Episode 8

• The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 8 – Finale

• The Santa Clauses – Episode 5

• The Villains of Valley View Season 1 (1 Episode)

• Willow Episode 2

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 8, 2022:

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones - Disney+ Originals

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 9, 2022:

• Area 51: The CIA's Secret

• CMA Country Christmas

• Criminal Minds: Evolution (New Episode)

• Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? — Disney+ Originals

• Mickey Saves Christmas

• Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again — Disney+ Originals

• Ocean's Breath

• Retrograde

• Shark vs. Tuna

• The Muppet Christmas Carol (Extended Edition)

• Weekend Family Christmas

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 14, 2022:

• 911 – Season 6 (New Episode)

• Alaska's Deadliest Season 1

• American Horror Story – NYC (New Episode)

• Broken Karaoke (Shorts) Season 1 (1 Episode)

• Drain the Oceans Season 5

• Eureka! – New Episodes

• Family Guy – Season 21 (New Episode)

• National Treasure – Edge of History – Episodes 1 & 2

• NCIS Hawaii – Season 1 (New Episode)

• Positive Energy Season 1

• Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! – Episode 9

• The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 10

• The Owl House Season 3 (1 Episode)

• The Santa Clauses Episode 6

• Willow Episode 3

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 15, 2022:

A Very Backstreet Holiday

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16, 2022:

• Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

• Criminal Minds: Evolution: Mid-Season Finale (New Episode)

• Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

• If These Walls Could Sing — Disney+ Originals

• Le Pupille — Disney+ Originals

• Mafia Confidential

• Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

• Where Oceans Collide

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 21, 2022:

• 911 – Season 6 (New Episode)

• American Horror Story – NYC (New Episode)

• Ancient X Files Season 2 (5 Episodes)

• Big Bet

• Born in Africa Season 1

• Danger Decoded Season 1

• Family Guy – Season 21 (New Episode)

• National Treasure – Edge of History – Episode 3

• NCIS Hawaii – Season 1 (New Episode)

• Port Protection Alaska Season 1 to Season 5

• Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! – Episode 10

• The Banshees of Isherin

• The Flagmakers

• Willow – Episode 4

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 23, 2022:

• From the Ashes

• Jaguar Beach Battle

• Little Giant

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 28, 2022:

• 911 – Season 6 (New Episode)

• American Horror Story – NYC (New Episode)

• Big Bet (New Episode)

• Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl — Disney+ Originals

• Family Guy – Season 21 (New Episode)

• Generation X Season 1

• National Treasure – Edge of History – Episode 4

• NCIS Hawaii – Season 1 (New Episode)

• Savage Kingdom Season 1 to Season 4

• Street Genius Season 1 and Season 2

• Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown Season 1

• Willow – Episode 5

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 30, 2022:

• Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures

• Generation Youtube

Netflix

Coming Soon (date TBA)

• The Glory — Netflix Series

• God's Crooked Lines — Netflix Film

• The Interest of Love — Netflix Series

• My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy — Netflix Series

Arriving Dec. 1

• Dead End — Netflix Series

• JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes — Netflix Anime

• The Masked Scammer — Netflix Documentary

• Qala — Netflix Film

• Troll — Netflix Film

• 21 Jump Street

• Basketball Wives: Season 1

• Basketball Wives: Season 2

• Coach Carter

• Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

• Hachi: A Dog's Tale

• The Happytime Murders

• LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

• Love Island USA: Season 3

• Meekah: Season 1

• My Girl

• Peppermint

• Troy

Arriving Dec. 2

Big Brother: Season 10

• Big Brother: Season 14

• Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series

• Hot Skull — Netflix Series

• Lady Chatterley's Lover — Netflix Film

• My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series

• Scrooge: A Christmas Carol — Netflix Film

• "Sr." — Netflix Documentary

• Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

• Warriors of Future — Netflix Film

Arriving Dec. 3

• The Best of Me

• Bullet Train

Arriving Dec. 4

• The Amazing Race: Season 17

• The Amazing Race: Season 31

Arriving Dec. 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race — Netflix Family

Arriving Dec. 6

• The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus — Netflix Family

• Delivery by Christmas — Netflix Film

• Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? — Netflix Comedy

Arriving Dec. 7

• Burning Patience — Netflix Film

• Emily the Criminal

• I Hate Christmas — Netflix Series

• The Marriage App — Netflix Film

• The Most Beautiful Flower — Netflix Series

• Smiley — Netflix Series

• Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

Arriving Dec. 8

• The Elephant Whisperers — Netflix Documentary

• In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case — Netflix Documentary

• Lookism — Netflix Anime

Arriving Dec. 9

• CAT — Netflix Series

• Dragon Age: Absolution — Netflix Anime

• Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 — Netflix Series

• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio — Netflix Film

• How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower — Netflix Series

• Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2 — Netflix Series

Arriving Dec. 10

• Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 — Netflix Series

• Prisoners

Arriving Dec. 13

• Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure — Netflix Anime

• Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

• Single's Inferno: Season 2 — Netflix Series

• Tom Papa: What A Day! — Netflix Comedy

Arriving Dec. 14

• Don't Pick Up The Phone — Netflix Documentary

• Glitter — Netflix Series

• I Believe in Santa — Netflix Film

• Kangaroo Valley — Netflix Documentary

• Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

Arriving Dec. 15

• The Big 4 — Netflix Film

• The Hills: Season 1

• The Hills: Season 2

• Sonic Prime — Netflix Family

• Violet Evergarden: Recollections — Netflix Anime

• Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery — Netflix Comedy

Arriving Dec. 16

• A Storm for Christmas — Netflix Series

• BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — Netflix Film

• Cook at All Costs — Netflix Series

• Dance Monsters — Netflix Series

• Far From Home — Netflix Series

• Paradise PD: Part 4 — Netflix Series

• Private Lesson — Netflix Film

• The Recruit — Netflix Series

• Summer Job — Netflix Series

• The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari — Netflix Documentary

Arriving Dec. 18

Side Effects

Arriving Dec. 19

• Trolley — Netflix Series

• Trolls

Arriving Dec. 20

• A Not So Merry Christmas — Netflix Film

• The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 — Netflix Anime

Arriving Dec. 21

• Disconnect: The Wedding Planner — Netflix Film

• Emily in Paris: Season 3 — Netflix Series

• I AM A KILLER: Season 4 — Netflix Documentary

Arriving Dec. 22

• Alice in Borderland: Season 2 — Netflix Series

• Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre — Netflix Comedy

Arriving Dec. 23

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Netflix Film

• Piñata Masters! — Netflix Series

Arriving Dec. 25

• After Ever Happy

• Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 — Netflix Series

• Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical — Netflix Film

• Time Hustler — Netflix Series

• The Witcher: Blood Origin — Netflix Series

• Vir Das: Landing — Netflix Comedy

Arriving Dec. 26

• No Escape

• Treason — Netflix Series

Arriving Dec. 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution — Netflix Comedy

Arriving Dec. 28

• 7 Women and a Murder — Netflix Film

• A Night at the Kindergarten — Netflix Film

• The Circle: Season 5 — Netflix Series (New episodes weekly)

• Stuck with You — Netflix Film

Arriving Dec. 29

• Brown and Friends — Netflix Family

• Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Arriving Dec. 30

• Alpha Males — Netflix Series

• Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 — Netflix Series

• Secrets of Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Family

• White Noise — Netflix Film

Arriving Dec. 31

• Best of Stand Up 2022 — Netflix Comedy

• Lady Voyeur — Netflix Series

• What's leaving Netflix in December 2022

Leaving Dec. 9

The Shack

Leaving Dec. 10

Fast Color

Leaving Dec. 11

Manhunt: Unabomber

Leaving Dec. 14

• Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

• The Challenge: Season 12

• The Challenge: Season 25

• Merlin: Seasons 1-5

• Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Leaving Dec. 15

The Danish Girl

Leaving Dec. 27

Instant Hotel: Season 1

Leaving Dec. 28

Shrek the Musical

Leaving Dec. 31

• 1BR

• A Cinderella Story

• A Clockwork Orange

• A Little Princess

• Blood Diamond

• Blow

• Blue Jasmine

• Casino Royale

• Chocolat

• Eyes Wide Shut

• I Love You, Man

• Life as We Know It

• Men in Black

• Men in Black II

• Men in Black 3

• National Lampoon's European Vacation

• National Lampoon's Vacation

• New York Minute

• Point Break

• Police Academy

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

So guys, enjoy the last month of the year watching the new releases of Bollywood and Tollywood movies!