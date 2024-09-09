Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Blessed with a Baby Girl

Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have embraced a new chapter in their lives. On Sunday, September 8, 2024, the pair joyfully announced the arrival of their baby girl. In a heartfelt joint post on social media, they shared the news with their fans: "Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024. Deepika & Ranveer."

The announcement quickly garnered an outpouring of congratulations from their celebrity friends and fans alike. Prominent figures such as Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Athiya Shetty, and Malaika Arora were among those who celebrated the couple's new arrival with warm messages and heartfelt wishes.





Deepika and Ranveer first revealed their pregnancy in February 2024, sharing a delightful Instagram post adorned with baby clothes, shoes, and balloons. Despite her pregnancy, Deepika remained active in her career, frequently attending public events and maintaining a visible presence.

In a touching prelude to the birth of their daughter, Deepika and Ranveer visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai the day before her hospital admission, seeking blessings for their growing family.

Ranveer had previously expressed his desire for a baby girl, a wish now fulfilled. The couple’s love story began in 2012 and culminated in their wedding on November 14 and 15, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy. Their romance was celebrated on the eighth season of the talk show Koffee With Karan, where they shared their wedding video for the first time. During the episode, Ranveer revealed that he proposed to Deepika in the Maldives in 2015, marking a significant milestone in their enduring love story.

Congratulations to Deepika and Ranveer as they embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood!