Deepika Padukone Turns Baker for Daughter Dua’s First Birthday

Deepika Padukone celebrated her daughter, Dua’s first birthday on September 8, 2025. The intimate celebration was a family-only affair filled with warmth and love. In a tender gesture that won hearts across the internet, Deepika chose to personally bake Dua’s birthday cake, sharing a glimpse of her efforts on social media. While fans were treated to a peek into the celebration, Deepika and Ranveer Singh chose to maintain their daughter’s privacy by not revealing her face, staying true to their commitment to shield Dua from the spotlight.

Deepika’s Latest Professional Milestones

Even as she embraces motherhood, Deepika Padukone continues to shine brighter than ever on the global stage. In a groundbreaking moment, she became the first Indian jury member for the prestigious LVMH (Louis Vuitton) Prize in 2025. Her appointment to the fashion jury was widely celebrated and marks yet another chapter in her ongoing influence in the international fashion world.

At the LVMH Prize Finals in Paris, Deepika made a dazzling style statement in an oversized silk shirt with bold yellow-and-brown abstract prints, paired with a golden mini skirt featuring fringe detailing. The dramatic look received praise from fashion critics and fans alike, and her husband Ranveer Singh affectionately responded by calling her a “Hot Mama,” showcasing the couple’s signature warmth and playfulness.

Her appearance at LVMH was far from a one-off moment. Deepika continues to break barriers as a trailblazing global fashion ambassador. She was the first Indian woman to become a global brand ambassador for both Louis Vuitton and Cartier, and also the first Indian actor to attend the prestigious Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Looking ahead, 2026 will mark another monumental milestone, as Deepika is set to become the first Indian actress to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a historic honor announced earlier this year in July.

What’s Next: Deepika on the Big Screen

On the professional front, Deepika is gearing up for a powerful return to the silver screen. She is set to star in a pan-Indian science fiction film directed by Atlee, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, opposite Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. This high-octane project is expected to blend action, emotion, and futuristic themes, and is already generating buzz as one of the most anticipated films of 2026.

In addition, she will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King, a film that promises to deliver on the charisma and chemistry the duo is known for. With these exciting projects lined up, Deepika continues to prove that she can balance personal joy and professional excellence with effortless grace.