‘Devil’ to ‘Mangalavaaram:’ Here is the list of films releasing this week in theaters and OTT platforms
This week offers a diverse mix of entertainment options, both in theaters and on OTT platforms. Here's a glimpse of what you can look forward to:
In Theatres:
Devil (Telugu film) – December 29
Bubblegum (Telugu film) – December 29
Kaatera (Kannada film) – December 29
Venky (Telugu film – Re-release) – December 30
On OTT Platforms:
Mangalavaaram (Telugu film) – December 26- Disney Plus Hotstar
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Hindi film) – December 26- Netflix
Keedaa Cola (Telugu film) – December 29- Aha
Annapoorani (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – December 29- Netflix
Three of Us (Hindi film) – December 29- Netflix
12th Fail (Hindi film) – December 29- Disney Plus Hotstar
Whether you prefer the big screen experience or the comfort of your home, there's something for everyone this week. Enjoy the cinematic treats!