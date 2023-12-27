  • Menu
‘Devil’ to ‘Mangalavaaram:’ Here is the list of films releasing this week in theaters and OTT platforms

This week offers a diverse mix of entertainment options, both in theaters and on OTT platforms. Here's a glimpse of what you can look forward to: In...

This week offers a diverse mix of entertainment options, both in theaters and on OTT platforms. Here's a glimpse of what you can look forward to:




In Theatres:

Devil (Telugu film) – December 29

Bubblegum (Telugu film) – December 29

Kaatera (Kannada film) – December 29

Venky (Telugu film – Re-release) – December 30




On OTT Platforms:

Mangalavaaram (Telugu film) – December 26- Disney Plus Hotstar

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Hindi film) – December 26- Netflix

Keedaa Cola (Telugu film) – December 29- Aha

Annapoorani (Tamil film – Telugu dub) – December 29- Netflix

Three of Us (Hindi film) – December 29- Netflix

12th Fail (Hindi film) – December 29- Disney Plus Hotstar

Whether you prefer the big screen experience or the comfort of your home, there's something for everyone this week. Enjoy the cinematic treats!

