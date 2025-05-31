‘Dhandoraa’ to bring rural grit and powerful performances to the big screen

After delivering critically acclaimed hits like Colour Photo and Bedurulanka 2012, Loukya Entertainments, led by visionary producer Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni, is back with a powerful new project—Dhandoraa. Set in the rural heartlands of Telangana, the film delves deep into the themes of love, honour, and the prevailing social evils that plague society today.

Directed by Muralikanth, Dhandoraa features an impressive ensemble cast including Shivaji, Navdeep, Nandu, Ravi Krishna, Manika Chikkala, Mounica Reddy, Bindu Madhavi, and Raadhya. Adding further intrigue, popular playback singer Aditi Bhavaraju is making her acting debut with this film, playing a key role. Known for her soulful voice and hit numbers, Aditi is now set to captivate audiences with her on-screen presence.

The film is currently in production, with major schedules wrapped up across rural Telangana. Its recently released “First Beat” teaser has generated significant buzz and received an enthusiastic response from fans and critics alike.

Musical score for Dhandoraa is being composed by Mark K Robin. The film’s visuals are being crafted by cinematographer Venkat R. Sakhamuri, with editing handled by Srujana Adusumilli. Kranthi Priyam is in charge of art direction, while Rekha Boggarrapu takes care of costume design. The crew also includes Edward Stevenson Pereji as executive producer and Kondaru Venkatesh as the line producer. PR duties are being managed by Naidu Surendra Kumar and Phani Kandukuri of Beyond Media, while Ticket Factory is overseeing the film's marketing.

With its compelling narrative and fresh casting choices, Dhandoraa is shaping up to be a gripping cinematic experience.