Dhanush to portray Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in biopic ‘Kalam’; Om Raut to direct

National Award-winning actor Dhanush is all set to step into the shoes of India’s most revered scientist and former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, in an upcoming biopic titled Kalam: The Missile Man of India. The prestigious announcement was made at the Cannes Film Festival, instantly making headlines and raising expectations across the film world.

Directed by Tanhaji and Adipurush fame Om Raut, the film promises to be a grand tribute to the extraordinary journey of Dr. Kalam—from a humble background to becoming a pioneering force in India’s space and defense programs. Known for his ability to deeply inhabit complex roles, Dhanush is expected to undergo a complete transformation to portray the Missile Man authentically.

The film is being jointly produced by some of Indian cinema’s top production houses—Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments, with Abhishek Agarwal, Anil Sunkara, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar backing the project. It will be presented by Gulshan Kumar, Tej Narayan Agarwal, and T-Series Films.

The film's title poster, also unveiled at Cannes, features a striking visual of Dr. Kalam’s silhouette with a missile soaring through it—perfectly capturing the spirit of a man whose vision ignited India’s scientific dreams.

Kalam is expected to be a landmark film in Indian biographical cinema. With Dhanush at the helm and a stellar team behind the scenes, fans eagerly await more updates, especially about the supporting cast and release date.