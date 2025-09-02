Diana Penty says Shweta Tiwari is ‘absolutely bomb’ in ‘Do You Wanna Partner’

Mumbai: Actress Diana Penty, who is making her OTT debut with ‘Do You Wanna Partner’, told actress Palak Tiwari that her “mumma” is “absolutely bomb” in the upcoming series.

Palak had shared the trailer of the ‘Do You Wanna Partner’ on her Instagram stories and wrote: “How exciting is this!! Absolutely cannot wait. @shweta.tiwari mumma.”

She went on to tag the lead stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in the post.

Diana re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Your mumma is absolutely Bomb in the show! Can’t wait for everyone to see her.”

“Do You Wanna Partner”, which is set to premiere from September 12, is a quirky, new-age comedy-drama that follows two spirited best friends Shikha and Anahita (played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty) on an audacious mission to launch their own alcohol start-up.

Set against the vibrant chaos of urban life, the series captures the duo’s journey to carve a niche in the male-dominated world of craft beer. As they defy norms, bend rules, navigate eccentric encounters, and ‘brew their destiny with style, tenacity, and a whole lot of jugaad.

The show also stars Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha.

“Do You Wanna” Partner is produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta and executive produced by Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar, who has also directed the series alongside Collin D’Cunha.

The series is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gongopadhyay, and created by Mithun Gongopadhayay and Nishant Nayak.

Talking about Palak, she was last seen in the horror comedy film “The Bhootnii”. She starred alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy in the movie.

“The Bhootnii”, follows the story of a ghost at St. Vincent's College, who manifests yearly at the Virgin Tree on Valentine's Day, turning a symbol of yearning into terror and compelling a para-physicist to investigate its sinister origins.



