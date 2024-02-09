Digital Sankranti Extravaganza: Blockbuster Films Set to Premiere on OTT Platforms

As anticipation reaches a crescendo, OTT enthusiasts are gearing up for a digital Sankranti celebration with the imminent release of major films that graced the silver screen during the festive season. In just 20 days, streaming platforms are set to welcome three blockbuster releases, promising a cinematic treat for audiences at the comfort of their homes.

Leading the charge is the highly acclaimed 'Guntur Kaaram,' starring Superstar Mahesh Babu, which initially drew audiences to theaters during the Sankranti festival. Joining the lineup is Tamil hero Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi venture 'Ayalaan,' and Dhanush's epic action-adventure 'Captain Miller,' ensuring a diverse range of genres for Telugu and Tamil viewers on OTT platforms.

Adding a youthful charm to the digital celebration is 'Bubblegum,' Roshan Kanakala's debut film, released on December 31st. This promising addition further enriches the weekend's cinematic experience for the audience.

As these major releases make their way to OTT platforms, viewers can relish the excitement and entertainment without the need to step outside. The convenience of having these blockbuster films readily available at their fingertips promises an enjoyable weekend indoors. The digital Sankranti celebration has indeed transformed tomorrow into a significant date for OTT lovers, offering a cinematic feast with diverse narratives and star-studded casts.

While popular theatrical releases like 'Hanu-Man' and 'Naa Saami Ranga' continue to run successfully in theaters since Sankranti, the mystery surrounding their OTT release only heightens the excitement for what's to come. As the digital Sankranti celebration unfolds, viewers are in for a weekend filled with cinematic delights, marking a memorable occasion in the realm of streaming entertainment.



