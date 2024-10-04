Dil Raju hails ‘Janaka Aithe Ganaka’as a must-watch film this Dussehra

At a recent press meet, acclaimed producer Dil Raju expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming film "Janaka Aithe Ganaka," set to hit theaters on October 12 for Dussehra. Starring versatile actor Suhas and the talented Sangeerthana Vipin, the film is produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy under the Dilraju Productions banner, with Sandeep Reddy Bandla at the helm.

Dil Raju highlighted the positive feedback the film has received, stating, "We have already screened our film for many people, and I have shared their reactions with the media. A special screening for the press is planned. We are confident in our film, and if it’s a hit, everyone will be pleased." The film will also have public screenings in Vijayawada on October 6 and Tirupati on October 8, followed by an overseas premiere on October 10.

Suhas assured fans, "Everyone who has seen the movie has given positive feedback. I can't wait to hear the audience's reactions on October 12." Producer Harshith Reddy emphasized the film's special narrative, which explores different ideologies from various perspectives.

Director Sandeep Reddy Bandla thanked Dil Raju and the team for their support, while Sangeerthana encouraged audiences to watch the film in theaters, expressing her belief in its potential to resonate with viewers.