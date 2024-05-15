Live
Director Buchi Babu unveils spine-chilling trailer of ‘Dhakshina’
Director Buchi Babu recently revealed the trailer for "Dhakshina," describing it as spine-chilling. Directed by Osho Tulasi Ram, known for his female-oriented films like "Mantra" and "Mangla," the movie is produced by Ashok Shinde under the banner of Cult Concepts. Starring Sai Dhanshika of "Kabali" fame and Mahabharat Murders fame Rishav Basu in pivotal roles, "Dhakshina" promises to captivate audiences with its intense storyline.
At the trailer launch event, Director Buchi Babu praised OshoTulasi Ram, suggesting that "Dhakshina" has the potential to set a new trend in the psycho-thriller genre. The event was attended by the film's producers, directors, and crew members, who assured that "Dhakshina" would be a gripping edge-of-the-seat thriller, filled with suspense and unpredictability.
Producer Ashok Shinde announced that the release date for "Dhakshina" would be unveiled soon, heightening anticipation among movie enthusiasts. With its talented cast and promising storyline, "Dhakshina" is poised to offer an exhilarating cinematic experience, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.