Director Krish launches the first look of ‘HadduLedura’

Tiger Hills Production and Swarna Pictures jointly produced the new film titled “Haddu Ledura.” Produced by VireshGajulaBellari, Ravi Mohan Rao co-producer and directed by young director Rajasekhar Ravi, this film stars Ashish Gandhi, AshokVarsha, Hritikain the lead roles while Tanikella Bharani and Rajeev Kanakala are playing other important roles.

Famous creative director Krish has launched the title and first look poster of 'HadduLedura'

On the occasion of the release of the title, director Krish said, “The title is very good, the first look and the theme of the movie is diverse, the movie will definitely be a success.”

Director Rajasekhar Ravi said that the story will surprise everyone. The twists in the fights and songs in the second half, especially the climax, will surely impress.

Producer GajulaVeeresh said that hero Ashish Gandhi, who impressed everyone with his performance in “Rudrangi,” will entertain in this film too.The scenes and dialogues by director Ravi Rajasekhar will be the highlight of this film.

Hero Ashish Gandhi said that all the friendship scenes between Arjun and Krishna will connect well with this generation and the youth, and after many years, this movie based on friendship will bring good name to me and the director.