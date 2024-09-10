Live
Just In
Director VN Aditya and Producer Dr. Meenakshi Anipindi Unveil Special Poster for Catherine Tresa's Birthday
Director VN Aditya, known for his string of successful Tollywood films, has announced his upcoming project with a special birthday tribute to actress Catherine Tresa. Produced by Dr. Meenakshi Anipindi under the OMG Productions banner and presented by AU&I, the film stars Catherine Tresa in a key role.
To mark Catherine Tresa's birthday today, the team has released a special poster that highlights her elegance and charm. VN Aditya's latest film promises to deliver compelling content aimed at engaging audiences.
The movie boasts an impressive international cast, featuring actors from the United States, Spain, Africa, Europe, and Asia, alongside talents from Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu cinema. The production is set to take place in Dallas, Texas. Further details about the thriller will be revealed soon.