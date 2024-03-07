Disha Patani clicks Prabhas picture on air

In the scenic landscapes of Italy, the buzz around Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2898 AD" has heightened, with the absence of Deepika Padukone creating an opportunity for Disha Patani to steal the limelight. The team embarked on a journey to Italy for a song shoot, and Disha Patani, in particular, seems to be relishing every moment of this cinematic adventure.

Disha shared a delightful snapshot from the Italy diaries, where she captures a candid photograph of Prabhas on the flight, hinting at the camaraderie and excitement brewing among the cast and crew. The picture exudes a sense of enthusiasm, suggesting that the team is gearing up for something special.









The much-anticipated dance number, composed by Santhosh Narayanan, is expected to be a visual spectacle, with Disha expressing her thrill to share the dance floor with Prabhas. The absence of Deepika Padukone has placed Disha Patani in the spotlight, and she appears ecstatic about this opportunity.

Bankrolled by Aswani Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies, "Kalki 2898 AD" is a mega-budget venture that boasts an ensemble cast, including the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Set for a summer release on May 9th, the film promises to deliver a cinematic extravaganza, with the picturesque locales of Italy adding an extra layer of allure to this highly anticipated project. Stay tuned for more updates as the team continues to capture hearts on and off the screen in the Italian backdrop.