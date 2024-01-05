Disha Patani joins cast of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

"Kalki 2898 AD" has emerged as one of the most anticipated films, primarily due to the collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin for the first time in the actor's career. The teaser for the film is set to be released in three months, generating considerable excitement among fans and the general audience.

Adding to the allure of the movie is Bollywood sensation Disha Patani, who will be playing a significant role in this sci-fi drama produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Interestingly, it has been revealed that Disha Patani will portray the character of a proper Telugu girl in the film, adding an intriguing element to her role.

As the shooting of "Kalki 2898 AD" nears completion, the post-production phase has already commenced. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles, enhancing its appeal. With music by Santosh Narayanan, the collaboration of powerhouse talents in front of and behind the camera has heightened expectations for the upcoming sci-fi extravaganza.