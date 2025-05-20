Disney’s Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Hits Indian Theatres May 23

Live
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch live-action remake hits Indian cinemas on May 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Watch the regional trailers online now.
Walt Disney Studios' live-action remake of the cult classic "Lilo & Stitch" is set to premiere across India on May 23, 2025. The theatrical release will be available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The film reinterprets the 2002 animated feature and follows the unlikely friendship between a young Hawaiian girl and a genetically engineered alien. This new version is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes. The cast includes Sydney Elizebeth Agudong in the lead, along with Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha in a central role.
Production credits list Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin as producers, with executive production handled by Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher.
Localized trailers for the Telugu and Tamil-speaking audiences have been released in the run-up to the theatrical debut. The Telugu trailer can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNbRG4RwQHw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNbRG4RwQHw, and the Tamil version is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jk4Z7TgfiJo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jk4Z7TgfiJo.
The upcoming release is part of Disney’s ongoing strategy to adapt its animated catalog for live-action audiences, aiming to connect with new viewers while resonating with long-time fans across regional markets.
The film arrives in Indian cinemas this Friday.