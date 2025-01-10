Live
Just In
Divi turns heads with a bold look
Rising star Divi Vadthya, who first won hearts as a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, has continued to capture the spotlight with her growing presence in the entertainment industry. The reality show served as a springboard for her career, providing a platform that brought her to the attention of filmmakers and expanded her fanbase.
Since her Bigg Boss days, Divi has appeared in cameos in several hit films and web series, including A1 Express, Maa Neella Tank, Godfather, ATM, and both parts of Pushpa. With each new project, she continues to up her glamour quotient, leaving audiences mesmerized by her screen presence.
In a recent Instagram post, Divi shared an alluring new look where she posed sensually in a white retro saree. Lying on a bed, she gazed into the camera with smouldering intensity, accessorized with stunning silver retro jewelry. Her bold and captivating style has sent fans into a frenzy, sparking speculation that she may soon feature in a special song for upcoming Telugu films.
With her ever-growing fan base and undeniable charm, Divi Vadthya is poised to make even bigger waves in the entertainment world. The future looks incredibly bright for this rising star, and it’s clear that she’s just getting started.