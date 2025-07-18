Divyam Sodhi, Khwaab reimagine Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s legacy with soulful new track ‘Nit Khair’

Rising musical talents Divyam Sodhi and Khwaab are set to release Nit Khair, a powerful reinterpretation of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic ghazal. The track is a delicate yet daring fusion of traditional Qawwali and contemporary ambient production, creating a hauntingly beautiful experience that resonates with both claassical purists and modern music enthusiasts.

Rooted deeply in reverence for the original, Nit Khair captures the emotional depth of Nusrat Saab’s iconic composition while infusing it with fresh textures. Divyam Sodhi’s soulful vocals bring a raw and expressive edge, while producer Khwaab layers the soundscape with lush, atmospheric elements that feel grounded yet current.

“This is our tribute to where we come from — musically and culturally,” said Divyam. “We grew up with qawwalis echoing through summer afternoons. This song is an attempt to bring that same soul into a modern setting without losing its essence.”

Khwaab echoed the sentiment: “We didn’t want to modernize the original. We wanted to reinterpret it — to find emotional continuity between tradition and today’s sonic landscape.”

The music video, releasing alongside the track, enhances this blend of nostalgia and modernity. Shot on a sun-soaked terrace, the visuals move from quiet solitude to vibrant community life, showcasing people laying out papad, pickles, mangoes, and chilies. It becomes a visual metaphor for cultural memory — intimate, textured, and full of life.

With its rich storytelling and emotionally charged execution, Nit Khair is already generating buzz across social media. Poised to be a standout indie release, the track not only pays homage to a musical legend but also introduces a new voice and vision for the next generation of Indian music lovers.