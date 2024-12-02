Drug scandal rocks Tollywood: Popular choreographer gets caught

The Telugu film industry is once again in the spotlight for drug-related issues, as Hyderabad police recently busted a drug party in Madhapur. The raid, conducted at an OYO property, led to the arrest of Tollywood choreographer Kanha Mahanthi and architect Priyanka Reddy.

Kanha, well-known for his work on the dance reality show Dhee, reportedly attended a party hosted by Priyanka, a longtime friend. According to reports, the duo, along with others, had been sourcing drugs from suppliers in Bangalore and receiving them through parcels.

Among the other attendees were Priyanka’s friend Shaki, an architect from Odisha, and stock trader Gangadhar. During the raid, law enforcement seized MDMA and two other narcotic substances from the group.

The police have filed a case and initiated an investigation to uncover the full extent of the network and others potentially involved. With Tollywood under scrutiny once again, this incident highlights the persistent challenges of drug-related issues within the industry.

Authorities are expected to reveal more details as the investigation progresses. This development has sparked discussions about the prevalence of drug abuse and the need for stronger preventive measures in the entertainment sector.