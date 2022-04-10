Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur And Rashmika Mandanna's Next Is Titled 'Sita Ramam…'

Today being the auspicious Rama Navami, the makers of Tollywood's upcoming movies are treating the netizens by sharing the festive special posters and updates. Even the makers of Pan-Indian actor Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur's next movie announced the title on this special occasion and also dropped the motion poster. The movie is titled 'Sita Ramam' and showcased a beautiful glimpse of the lead actors.



Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur shared the motion poster on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the title poster, he also wrote, "Hyped to share a glimpse of our #SitaRamam on SRIRAMANAVAMI

Telugu: https://youtu.be/5wBB2gk2v4k

Malayalam: https://youtu.be/66kSTViJPyI

Tamil: https://youtu.be/b26-hmU8_z8

@hanurpudi @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika @iSumanth @Composer_Vishal #PSVinod @MrSheetalsharma @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema".

In the motion poster, Mrunal Thakur who is essaying the role of Sita looked classy and traditional wearing a half-saree while Dulquer who is essaying the role of a Lieutenant Ram looked handsome wearing a checkered shirt and teamed it with a brown suit!

Mrunal Thakur also shared the title poster on her Instagram page… Take a look!

She also wrote, "On the occasion of Ram Navami presenting the glimpse of our film #SitaRamam. An iconic love story that's going to win your hearts! Blessed to be a part of this journey and experience. My Telugu debut with the @VyjayanthiFilms family".

A couple of days ago, Rashmika's motion poster was unveiled and she is introduced as a Muslim girl Afreen who pledges to win the war and love!

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika is essaying the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu is helming this project. Going with the plot, it deals with1964 periodic love tale… This movie is being produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages!

PS Vinod will handle the camera while Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the tunes for this movie! The release date of this movie will be announced soon it is in the last leg of the shooting.