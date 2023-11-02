‘Dunki’ Drop 1 brings a saga of love and friendship

The film’s first look titled ‘Dunki Drop 1’ was unveiled on SRK's birthday, making it extra special for all the fans. Rajkumar Hirani, hailed as a master storyteller has the most watched and endearing films to his credit and this time he is all set to treat the audiences with another charming gem, full of heart and humour, “Dunki.”

“Dunki” is a delightful collaboration between two of the most loved artists of our generation, SRK and Raju Hirani! The film aims to bring back the sweetness and nostalgia of cinema, evoking cherished memories.

The ‘Dunki Drop 1’ gives us a glimpse into the wonderful world of Rajkumar Hirani, it’s a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, ‘Dunki’ is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The video unit takes you on a whirlwind roller-coaster with colourful characters portrayed by an exceptionally talented ensemble cast that includes, Boman Irani, TaapseePannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

It also gives a glimpse into an enchanting, heart-warming and a unique tale that marks the return of storytelling to cinema and is all set to unfold for audiences worldwide this Christmas!

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, “Dunki” is slated to release this December 2023.