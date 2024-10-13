Ee Jagame Vidhiga' Lyrical Song Released from 'Rahasyam Idam Jagath

The upcoming film Rahasyam Idam Jagath, which has been grabbing attention with its intriguing promotional content, has released its latest lyrical song titled Ee Jagame Vidhiga. Directed by Komal R. Bharadwaj and produced by Padma and Hiranmayi Ravinuthula under the Single Cell Universe Productions banner, the film blends science fiction with mythological elements to create an engaging narrative.

The film, set to release on November 8, stars Rakesh Galebi, Sravanthi Pattipati, Manasa Veena, and Bhargav Gopinatham in pivotal roles. Rahasyam Idam Jagath explores ancient mythologies, particularly focusing on the Sri Chakra, and promises to offer audiences a fresh perspective on history and mysticism. The movie's promotional teaser, released recently in Dallas, USA, has already received positive feedback, generating significant interest among viewers.

The newly released song Ee Jagame Vidhiga, composed by Gyani and sung by Harika Narayan and Gyani, features catchy lyrics written by Ramesh Kumar Vakkacharla. The song's visuals and tune have captivated audiences, further boosting anticipation for the film.

Speaking about the film, producer Padma Ravinuthula said, "We have successfully combined elements of science fiction with mythological aspects to appeal to today's generation. The promotional content, including the teaser and the date announcement glimpses, has received an overwhelming response. The focus on Sri Chakra and our ancient history has piqued curiosity. We're confident that Rahasyam Idam Jagath will provide a unique cinematic experience, with stunning visuals and engaging content. We believe this film will surprise and entertain audiences when it releases on November 8."

The film’s cast also includes notable actors such as Karthik Kandala, Shiva Kumar Juturi, Abel Cosentino, Tom Avila, and Lasya Ravinuthula, with a talented technical team supporting the project. The cinematography is helmed by Taylor Blumel, and the music is composed by Gyani, while the editing is done by Chota K. Prasad. With its unique blend of mythological intrigue and modern-day visuals, Rahasyam Idam Jagath is expected to stand out as a thrilling and visually stunning film.