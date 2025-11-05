Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 16: Film Nears ₹70 Crore Mark in India

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is still running in theatres.

On Day 16, the film collected about ₹1.21 crore in India, and in total, it made around ₹69.5 crore so far.

The movie did well in the first week.

It stayed steady in the second week.

Now it is close to reaching ₹70 crore in India.

Day-Wise Collection

Day 1: ₹9 crore

Day 2: ₹7.75 crore

Day 3: ₹6 crore

Day 4: ₹5.5 crore

Day 5: ₹6.25 crore

Day 6: ₹7 crore

Day 7: ₹3.5 crore

Day 8: ₹4.5 crore

Day 9: ₹3 crore

Day 10: ₹2.65 crore

Week 1 Total: ₹55.15 crore

Day 11: ₹2.35 crore

Day 12: ₹3.15 crore

Day 13: ₹3.75 crore

Day 14: ₹1.65 crore

Day 15: ₹2.25 crore

Day 16: ₹1.21 crore

Audience Response

On Wednesday (November 5, 2025), the movie had about 13% occupancy.

More people watched it in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Jaipur.

In Chennai, it had around 57% occupancy, which was the highest.

Other cities saw an average response.

About the Movie

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

It is produced by Play DMF.

The film stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, and Sachin Khedekar.

The movie started strong and kept earning steadily.

Its emotional story has helped it stay in theatres.

Full details:

India Net (16 Days): ₹69.5 crore

Occupancy (Day 16): 13%

Trend: Stable

Goal: ₹70 crore soon

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is still doing fine at the box office.

The next weekend will show if it can cross the ₹70 crore mark.

