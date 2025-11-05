Live
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 16: Film Nears ₹70 Crore Mark in India
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collected ₹1.21 crore on Day 16, taking its total to ₹69.5 crore in India.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is still running in theatres.
On Day 16, the film collected about ₹1.21 crore in India, and in total, it made around ₹69.5 crore so far.
The movie did well in the first week.
It stayed steady in the second week.
Now it is close to reaching ₹70 crore in India.
Day-Wise Collection
Day 1: ₹9 crore
Day 2: ₹7.75 crore
Day 3: ₹6 crore
Day 4: ₹5.5 crore
Day 5: ₹6.25 crore
Day 6: ₹7 crore
Day 7: ₹3.5 crore
Day 8: ₹4.5 crore
Day 9: ₹3 crore
Day 10: ₹2.65 crore
Week 1 Total: ₹55.15 crore
Day 11: ₹2.35 crore
Day 12: ₹3.15 crore
Day 13: ₹3.75 crore
Day 14: ₹1.65 crore
Day 15: ₹2.25 crore
Day 16: ₹1.21 crore
Audience Response
On Wednesday (November 5, 2025), the movie had about 13% occupancy.
More people watched it in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Jaipur.
In Chennai, it had around 57% occupancy, which was the highest.
Other cities saw an average response.
About the Movie
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.
It is produced by Play DMF.
The film stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, and Sachin Khedekar.
The movie started strong and kept earning steadily.
Its emotional story has helped it stay in theatres.
Full details:
India Net (16 Days): ₹69.5 crore
Occupancy (Day 16): 13%
Trend: Stable
Goal: ₹70 crore soon
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is still doing fine at the box office.
The next weekend will show if it can cross the ₹70 crore mark.
