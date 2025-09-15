Emmy Awards 2025: Full List of Winners- The Pitt, The Studio, and Adolescence Dominate

Television’s biggest night returned in grand fashion at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards, with The Pitt, The Studio, and Adolescence sweeping major categories across drama, comedy, and limited series. Hosted at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony celebrated the best of television during a year marked by boundary-pushing storytelling and breakout performances.

Below is the complete list of winners from the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Series Winners

Outstanding Drama Series : The Pitt

: The Pitt Outstanding Comedy Series : The Studio

: The Studio Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: Adolescence

Drama Categories

Lead Actor in a Drama Series : Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

: Noah Wyle (The Pitt) Lead Actress in a Drama Series : Britt Lower (Severance)

: Britt Lower (Severance) Supporting Actor in a Drama Series : Tramell Tillman (Severance)

: Tramell Tillman (Severance) Supporting Actress in a Drama Series : Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

: Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt) Writing for a Drama Series : Dan Gilroy (Andor)

: Dan Gilroy (Andor) Directing for a Drama Series: Adam Randall (Slow Horses)

Comedy Categories

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series : Seth Rogen (The Studio)

: Seth Rogen (The Studio) Lead Actress in a Comedy Series : Jean Smart (Hacks)

: Jean Smart (Hacks) Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series : Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)

: Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series : Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

: Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) Writing for a Comedy Series : Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez (The Studio)

: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez (The Studio) Directing for a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg (The Studio)

Limited Series / Anthology / TV Movie Categories

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie : Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

: Stephen Graham (Adolescence) Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie : Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

: Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie : Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

: Owen Cooper (Adolescence) Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie : Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

: Erin Doherty (Adolescence) Writing for a Limited Series or Movie : Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

: Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham (Adolescence) Directing for a Limited Series or Movie: Philip Barantini (Adolescence)

Variety, Talk, and Reality

Outstanding Talk Series : The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Outstanding Variety Sketch Series : Saturday Night Live

: Saturday Night Live Variety Special (Live) : SNL50: The Anniversary Special

: SNL50: The Anniversary Special Outstanding Reality Competition Program : The Traitors

: The Traitors Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

A Historic Win: Owen Cooper Makes Emmy History

One of the evening’s most memorable moments came when Owen Cooper, just 13 years old, won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his deeply emotional performance in Adolescence. The young star made history as the youngest actor ever to win an Emmy, surpassing the previous record set by Roxana Zal in 1984. Cooper’s portrayal of a troubled but resilient teenager struck a powerful chord with both critics and audiences, making him a breakout star to watch.

Meanwhile, Sunday marked a career-defining moment for actress Britt Lower, who won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Severance.

Lower won in a competitive category, beating out Kathy Bates (Matlock), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), and Keri Russell (The Diplomat).

The win was especially meaningful as it marked both Lower’s first Emmy nomination and her first win.