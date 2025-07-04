Emotions run high in ‘Sarzameen’ trailer

The gripping trailer for Sarzameen, starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan, has been officially unveiled, offering a glimpse into an emotionally intense family drama that explores the complex intersection of love, loyalty, and identity.

Set to premiere on JioHotstar on July 25, Sarzameen marks the directorial debut of Kayoze Irani and promises to deliver a powerful narrative. The trailer introduces Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vijay Menon, a conflicted soldier and father grappling with duty and personal loss. Kajol plays Meher, a determined mother fighting to hold her family together, while Ibrahim Ali Khan portrays Harman, a young man caught between emotional vulnerability and existential dilemmas.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, “Sarzameen called for an emotional depth that really intrigued me as an actor. My character is layered, and Kayoze’s vision brings it to life in a compelling way. I was especially moved by Ibrahim’s performance—he brings real complexity to his role.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran added, “From the moment I read the script, I knew this was a role I had to play. It’s about the emotional toll of choices made in the name of love and duty. Working with Kajol and Ibrahim was a deeply fulfilling experience.”

Director Kayoze Irani expressed his pride in his first feature, stating, “This film came to me like a whisper and became a roar. It asks big questions, but at its heart, it’s about finding one’s place in a chaotic world.”

Sarzameen aims to strike a deep emotional chord with audiences, blending gripping performances with a thought-provoking story.