Energetic number ‘Jajikaya’ from ‘Akhanda 2’ out

The team of Akhanda 2: Tandavam, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Srinu, has released its second single, “Jajikaya,” further amplifying the buzz around the film. Produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta, the sequel is gearing up for a massive worldwide release on December 5, 2025, in both 2D and 3D formats.

The energetic mass number, written by Kasarla Shyam and composed by Thaman, features vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Brijesh Sandilya. Shot on a lavish set, the song showcases Balakrishna’s trademark mass dance moves, choreographed by Bhanu Master, promising a treat for fans. The grand launch event at Vizag’s Jagadamba Theatre saw the presence of Balakrishna, Boyapati Srinu, and heroine Samyukta, drawing huge crowds.

Addressing fans, Balakrishna said the film would surpass expectations and highlighted that “Jajikaya” is a celebratory family song, not an item number. Praising Samyukta’s performance, he added that the team worked tirelessly to deliver powerful music and visuals.

Director Boyapati revealed that the song appears during a birthday sequence in the film and marks Samyukta’s first mass number. He credited the producers for supporting the film’s scale and confirmed ongoing 3D and DTS work.

Samyukta expressed excitement about her role, calling it special and emotionally rich, while the producers assured fans that the song’s high voltage energy perfectly complements Balakrishna’s style.