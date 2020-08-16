Entertainment Like Never Before: Check Out The New Promo Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Reality Show

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: The stage is all set for Bigg Boss Telugu season 4… Our dear King Nagarjuna is back as the host of this season and is rising the curiosity levels to the next level with the new promos. Well, on the occasion of Independence Day, Star Maa channel has dropped the brand new promo of this reality show and made us witness our King in 3 different avatars.

Yes… Entertainment Like Never Before!!! Our dear Nag is seen in 3 avatars as GrandPa, Dad and naughty son. This made us reminisce the 'Manam' movie… This video starts off with naughty Nag and grandpa enjoying the drama happening in their neighbour's house along with prompting dialogues for their lip-sync. Then enters the young Nag making us get excited with his dramatic dialogues. He made us get ready for the most awaited reality show 'Bigg Boss 4'…



Our dear Nag killed in his three different avatars… When it comes to grandpa avatar, he wore a sweater and scarf and the naughty Nag killed us with his uber-chic style. Finally, the young Kingmaker looks suave in the blue suit…