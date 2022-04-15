Entertainment LIVE UPDATES: Read the latest Tollywood, Bollywood news updates
Live Updates
- 15 April 2022 7:28 AM GMT
A wrap for #vtk #VendhuThanindhadhuKaadu with @menongautham &the dashing #SilambarasanTR𓃵 in #mumbai pic.twitter.com/dWmb6p1ZPn— Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) April 15, 2022
- 15 April 2022 7:12 AM GMT
Pics from #Ashish's 2nd film #Selfish Grand opening ceremony!@dhanushkraja @harish2you @AnilRavipudi #SriramVenu & many others graced the event as chief guests.@KasiVishal #DilRaju @MickeyJMeyer @SVC_Official @SukumarWritings @VSHR3555 @DilRajuProdctns pic.twitter.com/EV6bKWvEom— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) April 15, 2022
- 15 April 2022 7:11 AM GMT
Ek Ma ke gusse se koi nahi bach paaya hai.— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 15, 2022
Kya hoga iss Mai ki zidd ka anjaam? 😶
Janne ke liye dekhiye Mai. Now streaming on Netflix.#MaiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/tap9Ow7HYG
- 15 April 2022 7:01 AM GMT
Gear up to tune to the heartfelt song of the year!#KommaUyyala #AmberSeToda #KombaaUnKaada #KombeUyyale #KombaNinnKaada— Lahari Music (@LahariMusic) April 15, 2022
Full Video Song will be out at 4 PM tomorrow.
An @mmkeeravaani Musical! #RRRMovie
Audio on @LahariMusic @TSeries pic.twitter.com/BOkjFa67LP
- 15 April 2022 6:53 AM GMT
Love this game!! pic.twitter.com/wyhr3wq5KV— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) April 15, 2022
- 15 April 2022 6:48 AM GMT
Beautiful #AnupamaParameswaran looks ravishing in latest Pics @anupamahere pic.twitter.com/fkmyI8yHbu— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) April 15, 2022
- 15 April 2022 6:46 AM GMT
This SUMMER is going to be 🔥🔥— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) April 15, 2022
Guess who joined the sets of #F3Movie for a SPECIAL SONG?😉💃#F3OnMay27 💫@VenkyMama @IAmVarunTej @tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada @sonalchauhan7 @ThisIsDSP @SVC_official @adityamusic @f3_movie pic.twitter.com/pxX2J24ELp
- 15 April 2022 6:42 AM GMT
No Film in Indian cinema History has collected 60 Cr GROSS 'excluding south' in India! #KGFChapter2 (All Langs) ALL TIME RECORD GROSS in "Hindi Belt" is Over ₹61 Cr! (Excluding South) (#Baahubali2 ₹58 Cr in 40% ET era) pic.twitter.com/suDBxdF6E2— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) April 15, 2022