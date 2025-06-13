Esha Gupta channels luxe summer vibes

Bollywood diva Esha Gupta, who is gearing up for a major comeback with three anticipated releases — Murder 4, Desi Magic, and Hera Pheri 3 — is turning up the heat on social media with her sun-drenched getaway pictures.

In a striking snapshot, Esha is seen confidently steering a boat, dressed in a sleek black halter-neck swimsuit that highlights her toned frame. Complementing her nautical look with bold yellow sunglasses and a classic wristwatch, she radiates a commanding presence. Her hair flows freely with the wind, adding a dynamic flair to the photo that perfectly captures the essence of a breezy ocean escape.

Another serene moment shows Esha relaxing on the deck of the boat, her face glowing under the sunlight as she gazes into the calm blue horizon. The image exudes a sense of luxury and tranquillity, underscoring her effortless elegance and natural charisma.

While fans eagerly await her return to the silver screen, Esha continues to keep her followers engaged with glimpses of her stylish life. It’s worth noting that the actress made her Telugu debut with Veedevadu in 2017 and has since featured in a few notable special songs in South Indian cinema. With her chic vacation aesthetics and a promising line-up of films, Esha Gupta is clearly making waves both off-screen and on-screen this year.