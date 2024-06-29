Esha Gupta enjoys morning with her adorable puppy

Actress and former beauty queen Esha Gupta embraced a relaxed Saturday morning by spending time in the pool with her furry friend. Esha, known for her active presence on social media, shared a delightful video on her Instagram stories, capturing the serene moments with her beloved puppy.





The clip showcased Esha's puppy swimming towards her in the pool, a heartwarming sight that fans adored. Once her four-legged companion reached her, Esha cradled the pup, beaming at the camera. For her poolside fun, Esha opted for a glamorous yet casual look, donning an earthy-toned cutoutmonokini paired with elegant gold drop earrings. She kept the caption simple, writing, "Saturday Morning."



This isn't the first time Esha has shared snippets of her daily life with her followers. A few days prior, she posted a striking black-and-white mirror photograph on Instagram, flaunting her toned hourglass figure in a black lace bralette and denim jeans. The picture drew admiration from her fans, who frequently praise her style and fitness.

Esha Gupta made her acting debut in 2012 with the crime thriller 'Jannat 2,' quickly establishing herself in the Bollywood industry. She has since appeared in several notable films, including 'Raaz 3D,' 'Baby,' 'Commando 2,' 'Baadshaho,' and 'Total Dhamaal.' Her performances have garnered both critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Her last appearance was in the 2019 film 'One Day: Justice Delivered,' directed by Ashok Nanda. The movie also starred prominent actors Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, and Anusmriti Sarkar. Despite a brief hiatus from the big screen, Esha remains a popular figure, eagerly followed by her fans on social media.

Looking ahead, Esha has an exciting lineup of projects. She is set to star in 'Murder 4,' 'Desi Magic,' and the highly anticipated 'Hera Pheri 3.' Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the silver screen, anticipating another series of captivating performances from the talented actress.

Esha Gupta's blend of beauty, talent, and engaging social media presence continues to endear her to fans worldwide. Whether she's sharing candid moments with her puppy or showcasing her latest fashion choices, Esha's posts are a constant source of inspiration and delight for her followers.