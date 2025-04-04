Exciting New Movies and Web Series to Watch This Weekend on OTT Platforms

This week, a range of new movies and web series is hitting the OTT platforms, offering something for every taste. Whether you're in the mood for a gripping thriller, a lighthearted comedy, or an emotional drama, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. Check out the top releases this weekend:

Netflix

Pulse (April 3) – A young doctor leads a trauma center while juggling personal struggles. (Drama)

Karma (April 4) – Four strangers' lives become unexpectedly linked. (Thriller)

Test (April 4) – A cricket match changes the fate of a scientist, his wife, and a star player. (Drama/Sports)

JioHotstar

A Real Pain (April 3) – Two cousins embark on a humorous and emotional journey during a heritage trip in Poland. (Comedy/Drama)

Touch Me Not (April 4) – A teen with special abilities helps solve a chilling serial killer case. (Crime/Thriller)

SonyLIV

Chamak: The Conclusion (April 4) – A man fights powerful enemies to uncover the truth behind his father's murder. (Crime/Thriller)

Adrishyam: Season 2 (April 4) – Secret agents balance undercover missions and personal lives. (Mystery/Thriller)

ZEE5

Kingston (April 4) – A smuggler must break a deadly curse at sea. (Adventure/Thriller)

Kaafir (April 4) – A Pakistani woman faces legal challenges after crossing the border by mistake. (Crime/Drama)

Amazon Prime Video

Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama (March 31) – A woman’s arranged marriage takes a twist when her ex reappears. (Romance/Comedy)

Murmur (April 4) – A Tamil horror film about YouTubers who vanish while filming in a haunted forest. (Horror/Thriller)

Aha

Home Town (April 4) – A filmmaker revisits his past, rediscovering love and friendships. (Family Drama)

ETV Win