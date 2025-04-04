Live
- Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram shine in Karan Torani’s regal fashion campaign
- NIA raids premises linked to SDPI in Kerala's Malappuram, four in custody
- Authorities Encouraged to Strengthen Enforcement Against Offshore Gambling Sites
- Faria challenges fashion norms
- Ruhani Sharma turns up the heat
- Anasuya stuns in bold new look
- Dhone MLA, wife present silver crowns to deities at Ramachandra temple
- Office retrofitting a Rs 45,000 cr investment opportunity for better rentals in India
- 1.2 crore workdays to be generated in 2025-26
- Chaudeshwari Mata Jyoti festival celebrated with fervour
Exciting New Movies and Web Series to Watch This Weekend on OTT Platforms
Highlights
Explore the latest movies and web series across popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more. From thrilling crime dramas to heartwarming family stories, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend!
This week, a range of new movies and web series is hitting the OTT platforms, offering something for every taste. Whether you're in the mood for a gripping thriller, a lighthearted comedy, or an emotional drama, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. Check out the top releases this weekend:
Netflix
- Pulse (April 3) – A young doctor leads a trauma center while juggling personal struggles. (Drama)
- Karma (April 4) – Four strangers’ lives become unexpectedly linked. (Thriller)
- Test (April 4) – A cricket match changes the fate of a scientist, his wife, and a star player. (Drama/Sports)
JioHotstar
- A Real Pain (April 3) – Two cousins embark on a humorous and emotional journey during a heritage trip in Poland. (Comedy/Drama)
- Touch Me Not (April 4) – A teen with special abilities helps solve a chilling serial killer case. (Crime/Thriller)
SonyLIV
- Chamak: The Conclusion (April 4) – A man fights powerful enemies to uncover the truth behind his father's murder. (Crime/Thriller)
- Adrishyam: Season 2 (April 4) – Secret agents balance undercover missions and personal lives. (Mystery/Thriller)
ZEE5
- Kingston (April 4) – A smuggler must break a deadly curse at sea. (Adventure/Thriller)
- Kaafir (April 4) – A Pakistani woman faces legal challenges after crossing the border by mistake. (Crime/Drama)
Amazon Prime Video
- Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama (March 31) – A woman’s arranged marriage takes a twist when her ex reappears. (Romance/Comedy)
- Murmur (April 4) – A Tamil horror film about YouTubers who vanish while filming in a haunted forest. (Horror/Thriller)
Aha
- Home Town (April 4) – A filmmaker revisits his past, rediscovering love and friendships. (Family Drama)
ETV Win
- Madhushala (March 31) – The daughter-in-law of an MLA goes missing, leading to shocking secrets. (Crime/Thriller)
- Udvegam (April 3) – A tense courtroom drama keeps everyone on edge. (Drama)
Next Story