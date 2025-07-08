Exclusive: Tridha Choudhury on Playing a Cop for the First Time in ‘So Long Valley’, A Crime Thriller Releasing on July 25

With the much-anticipated crime thriller So Long Valley hitting theatres on July 25, 2025, actress Tridha Choudhury is all set to surprise audiences with a never-seen-before avatar. In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, the Ashram fame actress opens up about her role, shooting in tough terrains, and what makes So Long Valley a must-watch this monsoon season.

Tridha, first off, how excited are you about the release of So Long Valley? What does this film mean to you personally?

Tridha: I'm really excited for my film So Long Valley which is coming in the theatres on the 25th of July, 2025. What does it personally mean to me? It means it's another opportunity for the audience to again see me in a very different avatar. And the team has worked really hard on creating a crime thriller. So, this is something to look forward to this season.

Image courtesy: Altair Media

Thrillers as a genre seem timeless- the tension, the twists, the pace. Do you agree that thrillers never really go out of style?

Tridha: Thrillers are definitely timeless because thrillers nowadays are all about perspective. You show multiple characters, an ensemble of cast and then you really don't know who has done it. Maybe the cop has done it, maybe the sister has done it. So, you don't know. In our film So Long Valley, you'll see complexity of characters and narrative which means every person has a perspective and it's through that that you ultimately see where the story leads you. So yes, they surely do not ever go out of style.

What was it about this particular script that made you say, “Yes, I have to be part of this”?

Tridha: I have never played a cop before. So, to be honest, whenever I get a chance to play something different, I grab that opportunity. So, with So Long Valley, it was shot a while ago. I was a little skeptical about playing a cop because, you know, when you think about a cop, you end up thinking in a very typical manner, you end up thinking of a man mostly. So, when a female cop, and that too even in a Manali police station, you know, a place where people are not extremely exposed and women are not given roles of dominance. The moment I got to play something like that, I was like, yes, I have to experiment with this.

Image Courtesy: Altair Media

You play a layered, intense character. What was your experience like on set, diving into that emotional zone every day?

Tridha: Most characters that I play for a film, or a web series happen to be layered or intense because that is exactly how characters are meant to be. My experience on set was, I was a little tense because you know every director has a way of presenting an actor and playing a cop, there are a lot of body language changes and mannerisms which are different from the usual that I've played. I didn't have too much of preparation time, but I think with the little time that I got to prepare, I'm looking forward to this.

Where did you shoot the film, and was there a location or a scene that really tested your physical or emotional limits?

Tridha: The film was shot mostly in Himachal Pradesh and my portions were a mix of controlled shoot locations as well as outdoors. Something that tested my physical or emotional limits, actually, I would say there was a jungle sequence, you know, and every place has a certain kind of energy. So, I remember when we were shooting, almost like, closer to the climax scene, I was a little concerned that we're actually shooting in a jungle and I might actually, you know, there might be a lot of times that the weather might not be in our favor. So yes, I did end up tripping and kind of falling in one of the scenes, but that's a part of, you know, being an actor. Whatever happens on set, we just go with it.

Have you always enjoyed thrillers as a viewer? What would you say is your all-time favourite thriller film or series?

Tridha: My all-time favorite thriller film or series? It has to be Agatha Christie, Dan Brown, all the book adaptations to be honest. I really enjoy them. My debut film was in Bengali, like in Bengali language and Mr. Sunil Ganguly is a celebrated author. His book was adapted and it was called Mishra Rahasya or as you would translate in English as the “mystery in Egypt”. We actually shot in Egypt and believe me shooting for a thriller is the biggest mystery itself and it's extremely thrilling to shoot for a thriller or a crime series, so I enjoyed shooting for So Long Valley too.

Across all the roles you’ve played, if you had to pick a personal favourite, one that really stayed with you, which would it be and why?

Tridha: Of all the roles that I've played, I've really enjoyed playing the role of a lawyer and my character name was called Swadhinta Ramakrishnan. It's currently there on Jio Hotstar and it was there, you know. It aired on Star Plus. I would never forget it because it was larger than life for me. I really enjoyed playing this girl next door who's extremely ambitious, at the same time very naive. She doesn't know the way the world works. She thinks everything is very black and white, or things would always go by how she's studied. Things are really by the book. I think I relate to her because it reminds me of my younger days. So, I really relate to Swadhinta Ramakrishnan.

Lastly, if you had to welcome the audience into the world of So Long Valley using just one sentence, what would it be?

Tridha: If I had to welcome the audience or readers to the world of So Long Valley, I would say come to the theatres on July 25th, a beautiful crime thriller awaits you.

Don’t miss Tridha Choudhury in So Long Valley, releasing in theatres on July 25. Stay tuned for more exclusives only on The Hans India.