Experimental Film '1134' To Release On December 15th

Films with unique concepts are winning the accolades of audiences, of late. The upcoming movie '1134' is a different and experimental film made with a shoestring budget. Debutant director Ssharadh Chandra Tadimeti made it a thriller with a novel concept. The title alone generated a lot of curiosity. Bharat Kumar Palakurthi is the co-producer of this movie made under the banner of Shaanvi Media.

It was clear from the first look poster and trailer that this movie would have a strong story and narrative in the backdrop of the robbery. The trailer with a duration of 2 minutes and 28 seconds impressed everyone. Director Ssaradh Chandra Tadimeti who himself penned the story made the movie with high technical standards to attract the audience of all sections.

Meanwhile, the makers announced the release date of this movie. The unit said that the film is going to be released on December 15th.

The movie 1134 under the banner of Ramdhuni Creations has Krishna Madupu, Phani Bhargav, Narsing Wadekar, Gangadhar Reddy, and Phani Sharma playing pivotal roles. Sri Murali Karthikeya provides the music, while Najeeb Shaik and Jitender Talakanti have taken care of the cinematography.