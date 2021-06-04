Fake Rumour on Mani Ratnam

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam celebrated his birthday yesterday. The sensational filmmaker is busy working on Ponniyin Selvan. There are reports that he is going to open an account on Twitter platform. However, his wife Mani Ratnam has given a clarity on the same. Suhasini has alerted about the fake imposter on social media, with regards to the same.

"There is a person claiming to be @Dir_ ManiRatnam has tweeted that director ManiRatnam is starting his Twitter account today. It is false. He's an impersonator. Pls be aware and spread the word around. Thank you." she wrote on Twitter last night.





Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is a high-budgeted period flick that features multiple actors. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, Aravind Swamy and others are a part of the film. The project is considered as a dream project for Mani Ratnam.