Fans notice Janhvi Kapoor looking uneasy during Ganpati pandal visit

The two walked in soles to pray for Lord Ganesha's blessings. It was a spiritual visit but a video of Janhvi Kapoor Ganpati pandal stole the show on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor uneasy in the crowd

In the video posted on Instagram in a post by SnehZala, Janhvi Kapoor festival appearance can be clearly nervous as she navigates the crowd of fans. Her expressions indicate that she is tense and in some instances, appeared to be scared. Sidharth on the other on the other hand, appeared calm and relaxed while walking through the crowd.

The Janhvi Kapoor fans reaction on Janhvi's aversion

The video swiftly was uploaded to Reddit which sparked discussion between Reddit users. One user wrote "Any woman is aware of how stressful and dangerous these kinds of situations could be. Particularly when you're short and aren't able to see ahead being forced through." Another user expressed similar sentiments, writing "This isn't about becoming an actress or a star, it's the reality of a woman. I've experienced the same anxious expression in crowds where people profit from the circumstances ."

Online empathy pours in

A few male users have also said they were uncomfortable watching her. One of the comments read "As male I felt uneasy watching her in this situation. You can tell that she was not a fake appearance. She looked completely uncomfortable at the star Ganpati. Should you be her bodyguard or friend you'd feel safe too." Another person added, "You can literally sense her frustration. This discomfort is so palpable that it’s hard to look at.."

Param Sundarari debuts strong on the Box Office

In the meantime, Param Sundari is officially out in cinemas. Sacnilk data reveals that over 10,000 tickets were sold across online portals in a single day when bookings opened on August 26. According to industry estimates, the film could earn between 7-10 crores during its first day.