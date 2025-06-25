Films like ‘Dokka Seethamma’ deserve great success: Murali Mohan

Veteran actor Murali Mohan and acclaimed actress Amani headline the upcoming film Andhrula Annapurna Dokka Seethamma, a biopic celebrating the life of the legendary humanitarian. Produced by Valluri Rambabu and Matta Srinivas under the Usha Rani Movies banner and directed by T.V. Ravi Narayan, the film features music by Karthik Kodakandla, cinematography by Rahul Srivatsav, and art direction by M. Ravi Kumar.

On the occasion of Murali Mohan’s birthday, a special poster and teaser were unveiled, building on the positive response to the earlier title poster. At the event, Murali Mohan shared heartfelt sentiments, recalling his tradition of celebrating birthdays with the underprivileged. “I’m honored to be part of a film about a woman like Dokka Seethamma, who fed the hungry and refused honors abroad for her service at home,” he said.

Director Ravi Narayan credited Murali Mohan for inspiring and supporting the project, calling him “my first hero and guiding force.” The event saw warm wishes from several industry figures, including music director Karthik, who said, “When I think of Dharma, I think of Murali Mohan Garu.”

Producer Rama Satyanarayana praised the film’s meaningful theme, contrasting it with today’s commercial formulas. Other well-wishers like Bekkem Venugopal, Relangi Narasimha Rao, and Lion Sai Venkat expressed admiration for Murali Mohan’s versatility and lasting impact on cinema and society.

Andhrula Annapurna Dokka Seethamma is shaping up to be a soulful tribute to an iconic figure, with a message that resonates far beyond the screen.