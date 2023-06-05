‘Fouja’ hits theatres; Karthik Dammu’s ‘Angad’ moves audiences to tears

The movie 'Fouja', starring renowned senior actor Pavan Malhotra with debutant Karthik Dammu in the lead role, hit the theatres in the northern belt on June 1. The weekend saw a full turnout, particularly in Haryana, where almost every third family has a member in the armed services. Audiences across all 47 cities, where the movie released for the first weekend, seemingly related emotionally to the storyline of 'Fouja'.

The management team strategically decided to release the film in cities which has a high proportion of the population from the armed forces.

Punjab, often referred to as the 'sword arm of the nation', has the second highest number of soldiers, other than officers, serving in the Army among all states and union territories in the country. It accounts for 7.7 per cent of the Army's rank and file, even though its share of the national population is 2.3 per cent.

Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are the other states that provide the most manpower to the Army.

Karthik Dammu, who plays the role of Angad, a young soldier, cast a spell almost on everyone in the cinemas, leaving them teary eyed towards the end of the movie.

Parents in particular literally 'cried' for Angad, as a large part of the movie revolves around him.

'Fouja' is a heartfelt and inspiring movie that pays tribute to the brave men and women of the Indian Army. Set against the backdrop of real-life events, the film takes viewers on an emotional journey, showcasing the sacrifices and unwavering dedication of soldiers who serve their country selflessly.

What sets 'Fouja' apart is its authenticity and attention to detail. The film successfully captures the essence of the Indian Army, portraying the challenges they face while also highlighting their valour and indomitable spirit.

The film at its core is also about the delicate relationship between a father and a son.

The father, portrayed by award-winning actor Pavan Malhotra, relates to all Army families in the country, which regard sending at least one member of the family to serve the country as a matter of tradition and honour. Attaining martyrdom is a price that every family of the armed forces are prepared to pay and wear as a badge of honour.

The son, portrayed by Karthik, relates to young people like him who are caught up between nurturing their individual passions and carrying on family traditions.

The performances in the film are commendable, with the actors delivering powerful and moving portrayals of their characters. The Soldier, commonly referred to as a Jawan, is highlighted as the hero of the movie, giving it a unique flavour not so common in most movies made on the Army till date.

Director Pramod Mangla has ensured that the movie reminds us of the courage and resilience exhibited by those who defend our country.