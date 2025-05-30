From acclaim to accusations: Trouble brews again in Mollywood

Mollywood, long celebrated for its rich storytelling, is once again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has landed in controversy after his former manager filed a police complaint in Kochi, alleging that the actor physically and verbally assaulted him. The manager was reportedly treated at a hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation.

This incident adds to a growing list of controversies surrounding the Malayalam film industry in recent years. From sexual harassment allegations to drug abuse on sets, Mollywood has been battling a tarnished image despite its cinematic acclaim.

Recently, actor Shine Tom Chacko, known for his roles in Telugu films like Dasara, Rangabali, and the upcoming Devara, made headlines after jumping from a hotel window during an inspection by the anti-narcotics squad. The bizarre act was perceived as an attempt to evade questioning, further fuelling speculation about rampant substance abuse within the industry.

The situation echoes past scandals. In 2017, a high-profile actress assault case led to the Justice Hema Committee Report, which labelled Mollywood a “mafia of powerful men.” The report named several prominent figures, including Ranjith Balakrishnan, VK Prakash, Siddique, Mukesh, and Jayasurya, with a total of 17 cases registered.

Earlier this year, producer Sandra Thomas made headlines after revealing that some producers allegedly included drug budgets within film financing, aiming to meet actor demands.

While the creative output from Mollywood continues to win national and international praise, repeated controversies are sparking widespread public outrage. Netizens and industry observers alike believe the industry needs urgent reform and a serious internal cleanup. Without accountability and systemic change, the dark underbelly of Mollywood threatens to overshadow its cinematic brilliance.